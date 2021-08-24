Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $142.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

