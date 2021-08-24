Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 9,548 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 221.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PTC by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,318,000 after acquiring an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in PTC by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in PTC by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 in the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.08.

PTC stock opened at $129.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.13. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

