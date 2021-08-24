Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 7,515 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 192.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $160.45 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.90. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

