Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $595,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,800.83 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,817.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,589.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

