Contrasting Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Nomura (NYSE:NMR) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Nomura shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Nomura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets N/A N/A N/A Nomura 3.92% 2.12% 0.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Nomura’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 43.04 $7.45 million N/A N/A Nomura $15.26 billion 0.96 $1.44 billion $0.46 10.43

Nomura has higher revenue and earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Robinhood Markets and Nomura, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 1 5 7 0 2.46 Nomura 1 1 0 0 1.50

Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus target price of $53.53, suggesting a potential upside of 8.40%. Given Robinhood Markets’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Nomura.

Summary

Nomura beats Robinhood Markets on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment operated a network of 123 branches. The Asset Management segment engages in the development and management of investment trusts; and provision of investment advisory services. The Wholesale segment is involved in the research, sale, trading, agency execution, and market-making of fixed income and equity-related products. It also engages in underwriting various securities and other financial instruments, such as various classes of shares, convertible and exchangeable securities, investment grade and high yield debts, sovereign and emerging market debts, structured securities, and other securities; arranging private placements, as well as other capital raising activities; and the provision of financial advisory services on business transactions comprising mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, capital structuring, corporate defense activities, leveraged buyouts, and risk solutions. In addition, this segment offers various financial instruments. The company was formerly known as The Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nomura Holdings, Inc. in October 2001. Nomura Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

