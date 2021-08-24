Contrasting 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) & SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get 36Kr alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for 36Kr and SPAR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 36Kr and SPAR Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $59.27 million 1.11 -$42.95 million N/A N/A SPAR Group $230.52 million 0.16 $3.37 million N/A N/A

SPAR Group has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr.

Risk and Volatility

36Kr has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -61.60% -52.87% -35.82% SPAR Group 1.73% 11.46% 4.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SPAR Group beats 36Kr on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.