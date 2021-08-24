Connectome Trading Down 3.7% This Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0993 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a market capitalization of $120,218.62 and $472,477.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00050875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.06 or 0.00826024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00101981 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.