Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Ryan Nicolas Schneider Buys 4,450 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Ryan Nicolas Schneider bought 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$352,048.

Ryan Nicolas Schneider also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Ryan Nicolas Schneider acquired 900 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,604.50.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ryan Nicolas Schneider acquired 700 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,730.51.

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$4.05 on Tuesday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$6.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$325.16 million and a P/E ratio of 15.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.63.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.