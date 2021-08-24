Compound Price Tops $433.59 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, Compound has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $433.59 or 0.00897271 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $286.20 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000098 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 94.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,758 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.