Comparing Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Vector Group alerts:

61.1% of Vector Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of RLX Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Vector Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vector Group and RLX Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vector Group 8.24% -33.09% 14.96% RLX Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vector Group and RLX Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vector Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 RLX Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vector Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.61%. RLX Technology has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 554.45%. Given RLX Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than Vector Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vector Group and RLX Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vector Group $2.00 billion 1.11 $92.94 million $0.91 15.82 RLX Technology $585.40 million 10.14 -$19.63 million N/A N/A

Vector Group has higher revenue and earnings than RLX Technology.

Summary

Vector Group beats RLX Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China. RLX Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Relx Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.