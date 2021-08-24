Comparing Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Ferrari shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lucid Group and Ferrari, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferrari 3 6 6 0 2.20

Ferrari has a consensus price target of $231.88, indicating a potential upside of 7.36%. Given Ferrari’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ferrari is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and Ferrari’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A Ferrari $3.95 billion 10.09 $694.31 million $3.29 65.63

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A Ferrari 21.11% 43.39% 12.73%

Summary

Ferrari beats Lucid Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One. The company was founded by Enzo Anselmo Ferrari in 1939 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

