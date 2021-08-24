Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $14.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Community Health Systems traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 26,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,266,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CYH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.
In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.39.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)
Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.
