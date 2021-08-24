Community Bank of Raymore Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. United Bank grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $62.24. 181,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,130,527. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

