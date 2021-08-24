Community Bank N.A. Takes $700,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000.

PKB stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.34. 21,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,030. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.51.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

