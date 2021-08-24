Community Bank N.A. Sells 502 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,641. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

