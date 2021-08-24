Community Bank N.A. Sells 444 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after acquiring an additional 466,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,785,000 after buying an additional 185,374 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,559,000 after buying an additional 181,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,779,000 after buying an additional 169,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded up $3.61 on Monday, reaching $286.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,471. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $286.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.