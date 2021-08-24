Community Bank N.A. Sells 200 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $263.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.07. The company has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

