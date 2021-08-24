Community Bank N.A. Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $70.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,389. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

