Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $162.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

