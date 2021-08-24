Community Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. Bank of America began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.75. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $61.84 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

