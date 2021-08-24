Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS CNAF opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. Commercial National Financial has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.60.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

