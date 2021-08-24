Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.45. 384,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,803,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $272.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

