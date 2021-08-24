Collective Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $293,178.00 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Collective has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Collective has a total market cap of $359,429.33 and approximately $293,178.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00054971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00048810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.04 or 0.00792111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00097529 BTC.

About Collective

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

