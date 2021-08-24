Coin98 (C98) Reaches Market Cap of $680.14 Million

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00007455 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 141.5% against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $680.14 million and $531.70 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000738 BTC.

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006157 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

