Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Coats Group stock remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Coats Group has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95.

Coats Group Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial threads. The firm provides apparel, footwear, and accessories threads. It also offers performance materials including technical threads and yarn used in a range of industries such as automotive, household and recreation, medical, health and food, safety, telecoms, oil and gas, conductive, and composites.

