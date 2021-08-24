Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Up 10.5%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.97. 874,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 25,809,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

CLOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. dropped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

