Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CFO Michael Louis Battles Sells 5,000 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE CLH traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.67. 228,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $103.87.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.