Clarus Securities Increases Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Price Target to C$7.50

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Clarus Securities from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins upped their target price on Dominion Lending Centres from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

BRLGF opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Dominion Lending Centres has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.91.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

