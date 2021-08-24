Clarus Securities Increases Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Price Target to C$7.50

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Clarus Securities from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins upped their target price on Dominion Lending Centres from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

BRLGF opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Dominion Lending Centres has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.91.

Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

