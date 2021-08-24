Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.63.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.53. 4,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $117,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Citrix Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,445 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Citrix Systems by 15.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 26.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,276 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

