Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Lifted by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,293,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,751 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.6% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Citigroup worth $162,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,947,000 after purchasing an additional 881,484 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after purchasing an additional 181,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citigroup by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,349,000 after purchasing an additional 468,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

NYSE:C traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,558,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,864,207. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

