Citigroup Cuts Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Price Target to GBX 200

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HTWS. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Helios Towers from GBX 203 ($2.65) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 212.80 ($2.78).

Shares of Helios Towers stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The stock had a trading volume of 592,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 588.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.47. Helios Towers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 188 ($2.46).

In related news, insider Alison Baker acquired 5,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £9,720.96 ($12,700.50).

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

