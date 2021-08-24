Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Green during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLAG opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Planet Green Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

