Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $58,000 in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Crown ElectroKinetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRKN opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). Equities research analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRKN. Dawson James began coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

