Citadel Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Stake in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,059 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in eMagin were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMAN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $30,040.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,817. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Amalkumar Ghosh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,104 shares in the company, valued at $361,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,261,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,412. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. eMagin Co. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $181.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. Equities analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

