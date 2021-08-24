Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,660 FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of FG Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FG Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FG Financial Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,897.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.50. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

FG Financial Group Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

