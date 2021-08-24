Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of VerifyMe worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRME. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VerifyMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in VerifyMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VerifyMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VerifyMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VerifyMe in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRME opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85. VerifyMe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 55.69% and a negative net margin of 1,372.29%.

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

