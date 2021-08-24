Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 18,152 Shares of BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) by 102.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,152 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioHiTech Global were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHTG. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioHiTech Global in the first quarter worth $86,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BioHiTech Global in the first quarter worth $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on BioHiTech Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BioHiTech Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHTG opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.27. BioHiTech Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 105.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,047.13%. On average, analysts forecast that BioHiTech Global, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

