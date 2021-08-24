CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and set a C$20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial restated a tender rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.59.

IPL stock opened at C$20.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$11.23 and a twelve month high of C$21.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion and a PE ratio of 17.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

