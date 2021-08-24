Chonk (CHONK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15,731.00

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Chonk has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Chonk has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $15,731.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for $69.55 or 0.00140711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00057628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00016099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00050711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.27 or 0.00823943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00102725 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

