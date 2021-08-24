Chiliz (CHZ) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $566.30 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $2.32 billion and approximately $566.30 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.38 or 0.00815822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00100998 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,894,516,282 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.