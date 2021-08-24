Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $278,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $362.80 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $202.66 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

