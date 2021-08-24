Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the first quarter worth $26,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

Shares of JOE stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $57.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.