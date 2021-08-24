ChartEx (CHART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $799,678.47

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $799,678.47 and $228,200.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 203.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00053605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00126507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00155672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,287.39 or 0.99921693 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.66 or 0.00992571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.44 or 0.06612374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

