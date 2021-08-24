Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 700 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,228,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.