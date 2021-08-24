Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $21,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,530. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $106.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.73.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

