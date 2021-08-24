Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.06. 489,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.