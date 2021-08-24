Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $10.17 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 309,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after purchasing an additional 418,973 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 898,960 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,363,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after purchasing an additional 118,216 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,287 shares during the period.

SCHE traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 83,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,341. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

