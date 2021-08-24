Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.42. 244,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,536,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,692,288 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.