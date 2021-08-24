Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at Argus

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective upped by Argus from $390.00 to $480.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRL. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $384.53.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $425.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $389.17. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $197.33 and a 52 week high of $431.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after acquiring an additional 329,426 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

