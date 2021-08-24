Chain Guardians Price Up 121.1% Over Last Week (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 121.1% higher against the US dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002025 BTC on popular exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $28.46 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00048833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.74 or 0.00789079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00098520 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

